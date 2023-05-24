Hollywood actor Ntare Mwine tips Ugandan filmmakers on director-actor relationships

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan Hollywood star Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine imparted invaluable wisdom to a gathering of filmmakers, who attended a workshop organised by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) at its headquarters on May 22, 2023.

Addressing the filmmakers, Ntare urged them to assemble a dedicated team to collaborate with over an extended period, as it would facilitate the delivery of their best work.

He emphasised that renowned professionals in Hollywood have built such teams over time, relying on their collective synergy to produce exceptional results.

“Always choose to work with individuals you admire, particularly those who consistently deliver. That’s precisely why Loukman Ali has partnered with Michael Wawuyo on numerous projects. True professionals build and nurture teams to ensure the highest quality output,” he advised.

Regarding actors who fail to meet expectations while on set, Ntare recommended that directors privately address their concerns and, if possible, extend assistance.

“Inform the actors that their performance falls short of your vision. Take them aside individually and offer guidance on how they can improve. However, it’s crucial to avoid berating them publicly. Explore every possible avenue to support their growth and enable them to give their best,” he suggested.

Furthermore, Ntare chastised established actors who create headaches for directors on set, emphasising the importance of never considering themselves superior to their superiors. In his view, all actors are under the director’s guidance, and if the director feels undermined, the entire project is likely to suffer.

“Never allow yourself to become so big that you refuse to audition, as this may cause you to miss out on exceptional opportunities,” he cautioned.

Ntare also warned directors against hiring individuals lacking the requisite professionalism and skills, as their shortcomings could adversely affect the project, necessitating additional support from the director.

Ntare was introduced as one of the esteemed guests at this year’s Uganda Film Festival (UFF) during a press conference held at the UCC headquarters in Bugolobi, Kampala, on May 22, 2023.

Renowned for his exceptional roles in films such as The Riches, New York Undercover, and Heroes, Ntare is slated to showcase his play Biro at the National Theatre in Kampala on May 28, 2023.