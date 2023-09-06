Hit songs have made artistes poor – GNL

By Ahmad Muto

Lugaflow rapper GNL Zamba has explained that local artistes’ obsession with hit songs has contributed to their financial ineptness. That is why, he argued, that many artistes have recorded songs that have turned out very big, but because they focused on making hits, building careers evaded them.

“We have artistes that have recorded hits that swept through the whole country, but are poor. There are so many people in Uganda who had hits, but all the money they got was for paying radios and TVs to play the songs,” said the Soda hitmaker in a video on the Facebook page of his label, Baboon Forest Entertainment.

He said in Uganda, you just have to have a budget and boom, you turn your song into a hit.

“Here in Uganda, a hit can be bought. Just get your sh15m and pay people to play your song. When they pay you about sh3m for a show, make sure you reach home with only sh300k. That is how a hit is made,” GNL argued.

He claimed that because of that, artistes have not for one time thought what they actually need to build are music careers, the only way they will keep earning even when the songs are no longer hits. GNL blamed the media for playing a big in keeping artistes focused on hit songs instead of their career.

“The difference with having a career as an artiste is they might not even know your face. This is what the bloggers do not know. From the industry knowledge I have from experience, studying, listening to industry leaders who are better and older than me, you can make a hit and die very poor. The people perpetuating this are in the media,” said the Baboon Forest Entertainment lead.