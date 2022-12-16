Hippo swallows baby in Kasese, spits him out alive

By Douglas Mubiru

The Police have said a two-year-old boy Monday (December 12) survived a hippo attack after it grabbed him by the head and swallowed half of his body.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga identified the victim as Paul Iga, explaining that he was attacked as he was playing at their home in Rwenjubu Cell, Lake Katwe-Kabatoro Town Council in Kasese district.

“The home is about 800 metres from Lake Edward. This is the first such kind of incident where a hippo strayed out of Lake Edward and attacked a young child,” said Enanga.

“It took the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim after he stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth,” he said.

According to Enanga, the victim was rushed to a nearby clinic after sustaining injuries on the hand and later transferred to Bwera Hospital for further treatment.

“He recovered fully and was discharged, after receiving a vaccine for rabies. He was thereafter handed over to the parents by Police,” remarked Enanga, cautioning residents near animal sanctuaries and habitats to be aware of wild animals.

“We want to remind all residents of Katwe-Kabatooro Town Council, which is located within Queen Elizabeth National Park, to remain vigilant and always alert Uganda Wildlife Authority rangers about animals that have strayed into their neighbourhoods,” warned Enanga.