Hindu community celebrates Teej festival with pageant

By Ramadhan Abbey

It was a cultural and traditional Indian galore when hundreds among the Indian communities in Uganda celebrated the Teej Festival.

The event kicked off at 3:00pm with the arrival of guests dressed in Indian traditional attires made of primary colors.

The fourth Edition that attracted over 100 women from different parts of the country was held at Kati Kati Restaurant on Saturday.

The Teej Festival is an auspicious festival celebrated with much pomp across the country.

Married Hindu women observe this day by adorning their hands with beautiful designs, wearing green or red coloured traditional outfits, and praying for the long lives of their husbands.

During the celebrations at Kati Kati Restaurant, 30 women participated in the Teej competition.

Indian women showcasing Indian traditional wear during the celebration of Teej Festival at Katikati Restaurant on August 12, 2023.Photo by Ramadhan Abbey

Participants went through variety of assessment including traditional dance and cultural wear, catwalk while showcasing fashion and others.

Sneha Bahardwaj was crowned Ugandan Mrs. Teej Queen contestant 2023. Reenu Tripathi was first runner up while Rama Arval was the second runner up.

Speaking after the competition, Gurmeet Kaur and Roznin Meghani, the Judges applauded the women for showering the values of Indian Women.

‘’Our values and cultural are reflected in our dressing codes as you have showcased here’’ said Meghani

Speaking while handing over the function, Hellenah Olga, the Busoga Kingdom Minister of Tourism applauded Indians for protecting and keeping the values of their culture saying Cultural traditions teach us to be responsible human beings.

Sneha Bahardwaj (middle seated on the chair) the Ugandan Mrs. Teej Queen Contest 2023 posing for the pictures with delegates from left standing Hellenah Olga, the Busoga Kingdom Minister of Tourism, Rama Arval first runners up Teej Queen Contest 2023, Roznin Meghani, the Judge, Reenu Tripathi second runners up and Gurmeet Kaur. This was during the celebration of Teej Festival at Katikati Restaurant on August 12, 2023.Photo by Ramadhan Abbey

Our culture should be upheld as our heritage and it is always wise to remember that our cultures define our existence and make us who we are’’ Olga

She noted that Uganda and India are interlinked and what defines the two countries is because of the culture and it should be passed on generations after generation.

Speaking to Kampala Sun Soni Rai one of the organizers said Teej is one of the most holy Hindu festivals observed in India. It is observed in different parts of the country by the womenfolk to seek blessings for their husband’s long life.

According to Rai, Teej honors the devotion of Ma Parvati who underwent penance for years to become the consort of Shiva. Women seek her blessings for a happy married life and unmarried girls fast to attain an exemplary husband like Shiva.

‘’Women take a bath on the day of the Teej and dress up in the best of their traditional wear, decorate their hands with henna, wear bangles and other jewellery and worship Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati for a blissful married life’’ she noted.