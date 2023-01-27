High Court orders specialised treatment for MP Ssewanyana

By Dismus Buregeya

The High Court in Masaka has ordered fresh specialised treatment for ailing Makindye South MP Allan Ssewanyana, who was earlier admitted at Mulago Hospital.

The orders were issued by Justice Lawrence Tweyanze after the legal lead counsel for Ssewanyana, Erias Lukwago and Caleb Alaka raised the concern related to health complications facing their client.

Lukwago and Alaka represented Ssewanyana in a fresh attempt to secure bail for their client before Tweyanze on January 24, 2023.

However, Tweyanze adjourned the matter until February 13-15 for the hearing of the bail application for Ssewanyana and his co-accused, Muhamed Ssegirinya (Kawempe North MP).

The legislators are facing murder and terrorism-related charges before high courts in Masaka and Kampala.

Lukwago, who appeared frustrated, said they are going to push for the specialised treatment of Ssewanyana abroad. He added that they are also seeking the merging of the murder and terrorism-related charges to have a joint hearing.

The two MPs face several counts of murder, terrorism and attempted murder, jointly with five others, emanating from 2021’s spate of killings in Masaka district.

The others are Bulo Wamala, John Mugerwa, Jackson Kanyike, Mike Sserwadda and Jude Muwonge.

Background

“Between January and August 2021, the accused and others still at large, with intent to intimidate the public for political, religious, or economic purposes, indiscriminately directly involved themselves in the murders and attempted murder of people in Masaka region,” the charge sheet reads.

In November 2021, the MPs, together with the five others, were committed for trial over the murder of Mugerwa Kizza, Sulaiman Kakooza and the attempted murder of Ronald Sebyoto.

According to the indictment seen by New Vision, one of the accused (Sserwadda), allegedly confessed to having participated in the murders and revealed that he was working with Wamala, Kanyike, Mugerwa and the two MPs to reclaim their presidential ‘victory’.

The meetings, which are said to have been graced by Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana, were allegedly co-ordinated by Wamala and Diego Bukenya, who is still at large.

The indictment stated that the accused targeted the Masaka region because it attracts a lot of media attention.

The two MPs allegedly gave their co-accused cash ranging from sh50,000 to sh100,000 to execute the ‘mission’.