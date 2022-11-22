Henry Tigan to headline brunch in Arua

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

If y’all thought it’s only Kampala revellers that know how to party, think again. Things have changed when it comes to partying trends. West Nilers don’t joke when it comes to partying.

They have now organised a brunch in Arua city on December 4.

According to the organisers, the Afro Brunch happens three times a year.

“It pulls together party lovers and slayers from within and outside West Nile regions. It pulls together corporates, business people, as well as students. The event looks at celebrating togetherness, feasting, partying and interacting as th revellersy celebrate life and culture.”

This year’s final edition, dubbed the Legends Edition, will be headlined by musician Henry Tigan alongside Master Drapari. There will also be performances from two live bands from the northern region.

The adults-only event will be happening at Coco Palm Gardens.