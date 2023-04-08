Hemdee Kiwanuka lands Tyrese Gibson, Mena Suvari in latest Hollywood thriller, The Wrecker

By Alex Balimwikungu

HemDee Kiwanuka, a US based Ugandan actor and son to legendary musician Halima Namakula, has continued to score career milestones as a producer.

For the past years, Kiwanuka has written his name in the States’ film industry as an actor.

However, this time round, he has taken it a notch higher by producing the highly anticipated action thriller, The Wrecker.

Tyrese Gibson (The Fast and Furious franchise) and Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs) have signed on to star in the action thriller The Wrecker.

Also, on the highly anticipated thriller is Mena Suvari (“American Beauty”) Chad Michael Collins, Ego Mikitas and Danny Trejo round out the key cast.

Movie stars Tyrese Gibson and Harvey Kietel have signed to star in the action thriller . Internet photo

The movie is currently shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. Filmmaker Art Camacho is directing from an original screenplay by Niko Foster, who also stars in the pic.

The film’s plot follows a dishonorably discharged ex-marine named Tony, now turned car mechanic, whose life takes an unexpected turn when his reckless brother makes a bad decision gaining the unwanted attention of a notorious crime boss.

Foster produces for Chasing Butterflies Pictures alongside Al Bravo for Al Bravo Films.

Tyrese Gibson on set for the action thriller, The Wrecker. Courtesy Photo

Apart from Hemdee Kiwanuka, other producers are Colin Bates, Eduard Osipov, Michael Pizzimenti,. Stuart Alson, Nicole Holland, and Elias Axume, Premiere Entertainment CEO, serve as executive producers. Jiarui Guo and Michelle Wang Deppe co-producer.

In 2020, Kiwanuka produced another epic movie with American producer, Niko Foster, titled Army of One, an action-packed thriller with string female lead performances.

Previously, he has released movies like Redwood Massacre 2, and The Demon Pit. He has also featured in movies like The Dark Within alongside Paul Flannery, among others.