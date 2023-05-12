Hemdee Kiwanuka debuts ‘MR-9: Do or Die’ trailer

By Alex Balimwikungu

After helming action films such as ‘Army of One’ and most recently ‘Skeleton in The Closet’ starring Cuba Gooding Jr, Ugandan film producer and actor Hemdee Kiwanuka has touched-the-golden-walls yet again.

Hemdee Kiwanuka storms 2023 bearing his latest opus of fisticuffs and firepower “’MR-9: DO OR DIE” trailer.

The aspiring “greatest living director” shared the first trailer for the film on April 20, 2023.

‘MR-9’, a spy action-thriller story by writer-director Asif Akbar sourced from the famous original first novel Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar (Demolition Hill) written by late novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain.

Hussain published 550 novels published in the series, which is influenced by the James Bond franchise.

The film that was shot in various locations; Las Vegas, Los Angeles, South Africa and Bangladesh, sees Hemdee Kiwanuka, ABM Suson, Frank Grillo, Michael J White, Matt Passmore, and Niko Foster starring.

According to the trailer, Kiwanuka’s newest offering stars ABM Sumon as an elite agent who goes up against the one and only Frank Grillo in a film filled with adrenaline laced action sequences and featuring blistering fight choreography.

The action movie, is already drawing plaudits before official release. Internet Photo

The movie is a big screen adaptation of a series of popular spy novels from Bangladesh and now it’s making its way to the world.

According to www.action-flix.com, the trailer is pretty impressive, and ABM Sumon looks damn dangerous in the lead role.

With veteran genre stars Frank Grillo and Michael Jai White backing him up, they say it is ‘looking to be a cross between Jason Bourne and James Bond with a little Fists of Fury thrown in for good measure.,’

The footage is filled with impressive visuals, cinematography and blistering action set pieces that includes heavy weaponry.

We caught up with Hemdee Kiwanuka in an online interview and this is what he had to say about the new project;

“Unlike my other films, we usually film the entire film in the same state or country. MR-9: Do or Die got me to work with different people from different countries,” he says.

He explains that the MR-9 release should be huge, because the book it was based on is still very popular.

“I’d like to thank the entire crew,” Hemdee said, praising them for “working tirelessly” to bring the story to life,” Hemdee said.

He reveals that MR-9 will premiere in the Cannes Film Festival this year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENU1f8JzvrM