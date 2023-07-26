Hellen Lukoma vows to flaunt next pregnancy like Rihanna

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and actress Hellen Lukoma has regretted hiding from the public during her pregnancy, seeing how Barbadian pop star Rihanna is flaunting hers in front of cameras, on red carpets and on social media with no worries.

“Rihanna has made pregnancy look so easy. I don’t even know why I used to hide during my first pregnancy. The next one is going to be different,” she told media personality Mr. Henrie.

Mum of one Rihanna has set a new standard for maternity wear, often donning crops tops, sheer tops, lingerie, and low-rise pants during pregnancy.

However, Lukoma had flashy baby showers with expensive décor and a host of industry friends. Lukoma got married to her former manager, Anwar Kaka, in 2019 and they have since been blessed with two children, welcoming them in 2019 and 2020.