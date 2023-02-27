Monday, February 27, 2023
Top News
Top News

Has Sipapa been forsaken?

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu

Ugandans move on fast.  If in doubt, ask socialite Charles Olim aka Sipapa.

On Monday, February 27, Sipapa and his wife Shamira Rukia Nakiyemba were presented in court. However, the absence of fellow celebrities was telling.

Sipapa and his wife are remanded in prison on accusations of six charges of aggravated robbery, offences for which the maximum penalty is the death sentence.

The State slapped against them 10 charges of money laundering, which they denied.

TV personality Isaac Kawalya recently came out and stung all celebrities who have not stood up to help Sipapa since his arrest, claiming that they will show their fake love once he’s granted bail.

“Sipapa stood with many so-called celebrities in different trying times. He now needs their support, but no one seems bothered. They don’t even bother to show up in court. The day he is granted bail, they will rush with their plastic smiles to show solidarity,” he complained.

Some of Sipapa’s celebrity friends once included singer Jose Chameleone, but the two had a bitter fallout in 2015.  He (Sipapa) accused the singer of being double-faced.

Shortly afterwards, Sipapa who was pictured with President Yoweri Museveni, joked that he could be Museveni’s son.

The music promoter and socialite, who owned a fleet of cars made it a habit to splash money.

He bluffed: “People are asking about my closeness to President Museveni. Maybe I am his son.”

