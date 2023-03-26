Sunday, March 26, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Haruna Mubiru disbands Kream Production
Latest News

Haruna Mubiru disbands Kream Production

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema

When former Eagles Production band member Haruna Mubiru left the band to start his own Kream Production in 2011, he enjoyed an instant success.

Then, riding high on songs like “Kifa Nsalira” “Binyuma” among others, he attracted a number of talented artistes like Stecia Mayanja, Kemi Sera and a host others.  

Twelve years later, the singer has disbanded the group.  In an interview with The Kampala Sun, he says he has chosen to concentrate on his restaurant business which is more lucrative.

“I left Kream production because I realized that I was working with people who people who don’t appreciate. I invested a lot in many artistes but got nothing in return. The band business is not for the faint hearted you can ask Hon, Geoffrey Lutaaya or Mesach Ssemakula,” he said while at his H&M restaurant in Makindye.  

You may also like

Kafa Coh, The Girl in The Yellow Jumper dominate the iKon awards

Singer Alien Skin nearly thumps gossip guru Kayz

I can’t turn my back on Islam like Chameleone- Madrat

Blogger Ritah Kaggwa secures scholarship for Bruno K’s love child

Journalist Charles Odongtho touted for ‘big things’ at OPM

Dare call me a beggar again – Samson Kasumba

NSSF implores film body Pearlwood to join fund

Ramsey Nouah ready to collaborate with Ugandan filmmakers

Bobi Wine’s Nalumansi divides the ghetto

Bobi Wine dissed over new song“Nalumansi”- You sound like Fresh Daddy

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.