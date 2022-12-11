Harry & Meghan documentary series gives Netflix a ratings hit

By Kampala Sun writer

More than two million people watched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix series in the UK when it launched.

The first episode of Harry & Meghan was seen by 2.4 million people on TV sets on its launch day, ratings show.

That is the biggest single-day audience for any Netflix show since the streamer joined ratings body Barb in October.

It is more than double the first-day figure for the latest series of The Crown, and the same number as watched BBC One’s EastEnders on Thursday.

The first three episodes in the duke and duchess’s highly-publicised six-part series became available on Netflix on Thursday, 8 December.

As well as the 2.4 million viewers for the first instalment, episode two had 1.5 million viewers on the first day, and the third part attracted 800,000.

That compares with 1.1 million people who saw the first episode of the fifth series of royal drama The Crown – which features a fictionalised version of a younger Harry – on its launch day last month.

On traditional TV channels on Thursday, BBC One’s The One Show also attracted 2.4 million, ITV soap Coronation Street was watched by 3.5 million, and the most-watched programmes of the day were the BBC News At Six and subsequent regional news, both with 4.1 million.

Netflix’s viewing model is more geared to longer-term viewing than traditional TV channels, and series like Harry & Meghan and The Crown will be watched over a longer period, rather than the audience tuning in on the same day.

Harry & Meghan includes interviews with the couple and their friends, as well as their video diary – covering a range of topics, including their difficult relationship with the press and the Royal Family’s response to racist articles about Meghan.