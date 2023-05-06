Harmonize’s baby mama in surprise wedding

By Kampala Sun writer

Singer Harmonize’s baby mama Shanteel popularly known as Mama Zuuh Konde is no longer on the market. Information from Bongo Land indicates that the mother- of -one tied the knot with her fiance on the islands of Zanzibar on Friday.

However, there is very little information about her husband. The video and photos of the wedding showed a well-decorated Mama Zuuh wearing a blue dress with various attractive decorations while celebrating her big day.

She looked very excited and happy with her new move. Several of her friends celebrated and congratulated her for taking the step of marriage.

Earlier this year, Harmonize praised Shanteel after using their daughter’s page, Zuuh Konde, to wish him a happy birthday.

In March, Shanteel had written a sweet birthday message to the singer on behalf of her daughter.

“Happy Birthday Dad! Thank you for everything you gave me. Every day you are there for me father and best friend too. There is no other union like ours. I love you dad @harmonize_tz,” the message read.

Her marriage comes at a time Harmonize is struggling to find a partner after falling out with the woman he left Mama Zuuh for. Harmonize recently gave a account of what led to his split with ex-fiance/manager Frida Kajala.

Taking to his Instagram stories Harmonize shared a video where he was confiding in his friends on the woes that befell him as he shared a trailer of his new short film for his hit song “Single Again.”

“I broke up with my girl…today, in the morning. It is crazy and I don’t know how to explain it but we were just at home having a good time, everything was good,” starts off the Konde Gang CEO.

Without mentioning names he shared how excited he was for this relationship and would occasionally call his mom to gush over his relationship and how happy he was.

\