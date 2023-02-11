Sunday, February 12, 2023
Harmonize splashes millions to announce he is single

by Editorial Team
Tanzanian singer Harmonize has put up a billboard to announce that he is single.

The singer put up the billboard at the same location he had put it up last year when apologizing to actress Fridah Kajala.

The billboard shows Harmonize in a black short and bare chest at the ocean.

Single Again,” it reads.

The billboard that announces Harmonize is single. Courtesy Photo

Last year, Konde Boy disclosed that putting up a Billboard on the busy Highway in Dar es Salaam

When he put Kajala on a billboard begging her to come back mid-last year, Harmonize said he was going crazy;

“Fridah my love, don’t give up on me. I’m sorry, I know I did you wrong.”

Reason I’m coming back is because of the plans we had…I hurt you.”

Come back, I’m going crazy, I don’t even know what I’m writing.”

The singer later inked himself with a photo of Kajala and her daughter Paula with a message that read ‘I’m sorry.’

After months of dating, the two parted ways. Kajala, dumped the singer with a message on Instagram.

