Harmonize, Rayvanny flex online over alcohol-themed songs

By Ahmad Muto

Two of Tanzania’s new generation artistes, Harmonize and Rayvanny, are ripping each other apart following the escalation of their feud.

The pair, formerly signed to singer Diamond Platnumz’s WCB music camp, got confrontational online after Harmonize counselled Tanzanian artistes to rethink their obsession with recording alcohol-themed songs. He argued that not everyone is a fan of drinking.

Rayvanny, real name Raymond Shaban, took it personal and hit back hard. He told Harmonize, real name Rajab Abdul Kahali, to desist from commenting on things he does not know, especially because he also has no hit song about alcohol.

Harmonize took offence and his retort evoked their fight over women, the Kajalas (Frida Kajala and her daughter Paula Kajala) to be exact – the genesis of their feud.

He told Rayvanny to check in at his house so he can learn a little bit more about making money now that he learnt to date the daughter when he (Harmonize) was dating the mother.

Frida parted ways with Harmonize weeks ago while her daughter, Paula Kajala, parted ways with Rayvanny in September 2022.

The two recorded a collaboration together titled Paranawe four years ago, but now Rayvanny claims he has nothing to learn from him because he wrote the whole song alone.

Both artistes quit Diamond’s WCB camp with Harmonize starting his own Konde Gang music camp while Rayvanny started Next Level Music camp.