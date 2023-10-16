Harmonize, Nyashinski & Azawi to headline Bell ObaFest experience

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

All is set for East Africa’s ultimate beer festival, Bell ObaFest.

The event will see the likes of Tanzanian Bongo music sensation Harmonize, Uganda’s Azawi, and Kenya’s Nyashinski and BenSoul grace the stage, promising a spectacular showcase of East African talent.

Scheduled for October 22, 2023 at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo, Bell ObaFest promises to be a one-of-a-kind celebration.

Beyond the headlining acts, the festival will feature a diverse array of musicians, DJs, bands, and traditional troupes, including performers with disabilities, representing the rich tapestry of East African creativity.

The Bell Lager ObaFest is an integral part of the larger East Africa OktobaFest experience, a grand celebration of East African culture that unites people to savour the region’s distinctive sounds, flavours and traditions.

The festival will authentically showcase the region’s cultural identity, including its cuisine, fashion, art, and gaming, with beer as the unifying element. Moreover, a regional musical tour will feature performances in various East African countries, creating a captivating exchange of musical talents.

As a run-up to the main event at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo, regional ObaFest events are being held across Uganda. Mbarara enjoyed an ObaFest experience at Luxor Bar, and last Saturday, October 14, the excitement reached Gulu at Kweyo Village, featuring top artistes such as Ray G, Pato Lover Boy, Eezzy, and Pretty B.