Harmonize keeping ex, Kajala’s tattoo

by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian crooner Harmonize has revealed that he is still very much attached to his ex-girlfriend, actress Frida Kajala despite moving on.

 In 2022, the singer tattooed the girlfriend’s face on his leg with the words ‘I’m sorry.” He also spent sh19 million on a billboard apologizing to Kajala and it was up for six months. It came days after she unblocked him on Instagram.

Harmonize has said the tattoo is very personal to him.

Kajala also had a tattoo on her neck of Harmonize that she has since covered with a rose.

In October 2022, claiming to be planning a wedding, the two got tattoos of each other’s initials on the finger. On Instagram, they shared photos from their engagement party. Kajala at the time said her love for the singer was inspired by the hate they were receiving.

