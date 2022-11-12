Harmonize, Kajala expecting child together

By Kampala Sun writer

Tanzanian singer and performer Harmonize together with his fiancé Fridah Kajala have hinted that they are expecting their first baby.

Harmonize and Kajala announced the big news on their socials, the couple who appeared to be in the gym when harmonize revealed that Kajala was carrying her baby. The singer was excited.

“My baby is in here.” He said holding the socialite’s belly. Kajala took to her Instagram to show off her grown bump.

“Can’t wait.” She captioned.

Both Kajala and Harmonize have daughters from previous relationships, so the child will be a second. The two have been working together since Harmonize announced that Frida would be her manager.