Saturday, November 12, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Harmonize, Kajala expecting child together
Celebrity News

Harmonize, Kajala expecting child together

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun writer

Tanzanian singer and performer Harmonize together with his fiancé Fridah Kajala have hinted that they are expecting their first baby.

Harmonize and Kajala announced the big news on their socials, the couple who appeared to be in the gym when harmonize revealed that Kajala was carrying her baby. The singer was excited. 

“My baby is in here.” He said holding the socialite’s belly. Kajala took to her Instagram to show off her grown bump.

Can’t wait.” She captioned.

Both Kajala and Harmonize have daughters from previous relationships, so the child will be a second. The two have been working together since Harmonize announced that Frida would be her manager.

You may also like

Chris Brown hints at upcoming Christmas Single

Ugandans showed me too much love- Sipho Mabuse

Dyslexia: Like Loukman Ali, Pogba’s Kenyan stylist reveals it helped her

Add some spice like you do to headlines about me – Chameleone...

Lupita Nyong’o named ambassador, sparks outrage

Mbosso’s song featuring Diamond blocked from YouTube

Rayvanny weds baby mama in secret marriage ceremony

Rihanna returns with “Lift me up” for Black Panther: Wakanda forever

Yeezy come, Yeezy go: Kanye West escorted out of Skechers headquarters

Diamond Platnumz dissed for getting nose piercing

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.