Harmonize features Diamond Platnumz’s sister in new song

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Harmonize has, in a surprise twist, featured the sister of his former mentor and WCB boss, Diamond Platnumz, in a song.

Titled Say Yes, Harmonize shared nothing but praises for Esma Platnumz on Instagram for the chorus she sang, adding life to the song.

“Eid Mubarak my people @Djsevenworldwide ft Singleboy & Esma #Sayyes out now I didn’t want to say this, but I have to give a shout out to the queen… @_esmaplatnumz … thanks for the pure love and friendship… God bless you.”

Recall Diamond and Harmonize haven’t had a cordial relationship since the latter exited WCB, where he honed his craft. They have engaged in a battle of music supremacy that has no clear end.

In March 2023, Diamond questioned the quality of Harmonize’s music, arguing that most of the songs he has released lately have all turned out to be misses. He advised him to develop marketing strategies instead of forcing conflict. Harmonize instead sought Diamond’s sister’s help.

Meanwhile, Harmonize’s ex, Tanzanian actress Frida Kajala, was on Kenya’s Radio Citizen, saying the Bongo Flava star is now history. In fact, she said her heart also crossed borders and she is now with a Kenyan politician. However, Kajala refused to reveal the man’s identity.

Kenyans and Tanzanian alike are now engaged in a guessing game, trying to find out this Kenyan politician who is better than the Tanzanian singer.

Four months ago, Harmonize took a dig at Kajala after she shared a gym workout photo. He claimed that he is on high demand and was conflicted because multiple ladies were interested in him, which meant he was either getting too rich or too handsome.

Kajala and Harmonize started dating in 2020, broke up in 2021, tried again in 2022 but it crashed.