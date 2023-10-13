Harmonize expresses regret after ex’s engagement

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Harmonize lost his composure after his ex, actress Frida Kajala, announced her engagement to a mystery man online, complete with a ring on her finger and the caption, “taken and happy.”

Frida and Harmonize got engaged in June 2022, but called it off months later. It should be noted that in April this year, Frida claimed she was dating a Kenyan man whose identity she was not ready to disclose.

Konde Gang Worldwide boss Harmonize has now expressed regret after taking stock of how much he invested in the relationship.

Via Instagram Stories, he said he is not yet ready to disclose the details of what happened when they were together.

“Talking about love, I have experienced many romantic cases and tragedies in 2023, those you know and those you don’t. If I had given the time and money I invested in a relationship with a Tanzanian woman, we would have a better Tanzanian entrepreneur. I would have invested in something else with value, but I believed in happiness,” read the long message.

Just to illustrate how he went above and beyond to impress Kajala, Harmonize gifted her a Range Rover and paid for a Billboard of a photo of them together with the inscription ‘lovers.’