Harmonize drags late TZ president Magufuli into wealth battle with Kenyan singer Jaguar

By Hussein Kiganda

Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Harmonize recently jabbed Kenyan musician and politician Charles Njagua Kanyi, popularly known as Jaguar, after he (Jaguar) claimed to be wealthier than him (Harmonize).

Playfully, Harmonize addressed Jaguar’s claim of having more money, expressing his disbelief and denying Jaguar’s self-proclaimed title. Harmonize further mentioned that even Tanzania’s late former president, Pombe Magufuli, had acknowledged his success.

He emphasised that if he were Jaguar’s age, he would have already left the music industry. Harmonize concluded his statement with words of affection for Jaguar, encouraging him to continue prospering and accumulating wealth.

Jaguar’s assertion of being wealthier than both Kenyan singer Akothee and Harmonize sparked this exchange. Referring to his placement below the two artistes on the Forbes’ list of the top 10 richest artistes in East Africa, Jaguar dismissed it as a joke and vowed to quit music and politics if Akothee and Harmonize were indeed richer.

According to Forbes’ 2023 ranking, Jaguar secured the seventh position among the wealthiest artistes in East Africa, with a net worth of $7 million. In Kenya, he held the second position after Akothee, whose net worth was estimated to be $7.6 million, placing her fourth in the East African region.

Jaguar pointed out that his long-standing presence in the industry, spanning over 15 years, should have translated into greater wealth. He argued that the ranking based on material possessions, like Range Rovers, was superficial, and if scrutinised thoroughly, he would willingly step down from both music and his current role.

Akothee also chimed in on the matter, criticising Jaguar for comparing their wealth. She asserted that men should refrain from competing and comparing themselves with women. Akothee also insinuated that musicians who venture into politics often do so to amass wealth and maintain influence.