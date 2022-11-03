Harmonize attacks Diamond as rift deepens

By Ahmad Muto

That video shared by singer Eddy Kenzo on his socials about his upcoming festival got Harmonize calling himself “Tanzania’s number one.”

It must have been an intentional jab at his mentor, Diamond Platnumz, who is still regarded number one in Tanzania by his fans in Kampala.



An album Harmonize released five days ago has a song reeking of overt attacks on the Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) boss, and another of Diamond’s former protégés, Rayvanny.

Off the album Made For Us, the song My Way, has details of his dislike for Diamond and that he was always a narcissist the whole time they worked together, regardless of his struggles. And that the Number One singer’s greatest fear was losing the top spot in Bongo music.

Harmonize then accuses Rayvanny of being the person that shared his private photos with the public.

Harmonize exited Diamond’s WCB four years ago and started his own label, Konde Music Worldwide, also after, in a song, Inama, the latter claimed the former’s bodyguard was having an affair with the girlfriend.

Worth noting is that Harmonize is now an established artiste with fans across the region and collaborations with Ugandan and Kenyan artistes.