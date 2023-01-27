Friday, January 27, 2023
Harmonize apologises on Diamond’s behalf in Rwanda

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Diamond Platnumz’s former apprentice, Harmonize, has put his dislike for the WCB music label boss aside and apologised on his behalf for dishonouring a booking in Rwanda last year, 2022.

In a calm tone while appearing on Rwanda Broadcasting Agency’s RTV alongside Rwandan singer Bruce Melody, Harmonize pleaded with Rwandans to forgive the Number One singer, stating that something must have come up that stopped him from showing up, but will next time.

“Before I leave, my brother was supposed to have a show a few weeks ago in Rwanda, but he didn’t show up. I don’t know what the problem was, but I want to take this opportunity on behalf of all Tanzanians to forgive him because in life you don’t know what really happens. I know next time he will make it,” he said.

This comes two months after Harmonize released his Made For Us album, where in one song he launched acerbic attacks on his former boss. The lyrics of My Way have him branding the WCB media boss a narcissist who worried about losing the top Bongo music spot to him instead of helping his career.

