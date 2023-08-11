Friday, August 11, 2023
Harmonize agrees to perform with Diamond Platnumz at festival

By Alex Balimwikungu

Tanzanian star Harmonize, real name Rajab Abdula Kahali, was under Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi Records before he called it quits.

There was push and pull over his musical career with Wasafi Records and Diamond Platnumz after their unceremonious fallout, which saw Harmonize start his own label, Konde Gang. They have never seen eye-to-eye since.

In a twist of events, Harmonize has accepted Diamond Platnumz’s request to perform at Wasafi Festival, at Harmonize’s hometown; Mtwara on Saturday, August 11.

Harmonize has asked fans to buy the tickets as he is set to share the stage with Diamond, whose been a nemesis in the past few years.

“I have decided that I’ll be performing in Mtwara, make sure you buy the tickets so that we fill Nangwanda. Imagine Kwangwaru will be playing live after five years,” he wrote.

In a press conference, Diamond asked Harmonize and Alikiba to join him at his festival.

“I will be so happy to get new talent in Mtwara. I found Harmonize there and I know, I’ll find a new artiste there as well. I’d like to partner with everyone. We need to use our brains in this thing, let’s not put our personal issues in these things,” Diamond implored.

