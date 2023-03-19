Hannah Karema Tumukunde crowned Miss Uganda 2023

By Alex Balimwikungu

Hannah Karema Tumukunde emerged the winner of Miss Uganda Beauty Pageant yesterday held on Saturday night at the UMA Multipurpose Hall.

He contestant from Central Uganda was a fan favourite and cheers and ululations from the well-attended event rented the air when she was announced winner. She was popular with fellow contestants too and they swarmed to hug her.

To crown her evening, Tumukunde was also announced the Online People’s Choice Award Winner with 70,830 Votes.

Tumukunde, who was ironically contestant number 20 tussled it out with nineteen other finalists in different categories and emerged the queen of them all.

Hannah Karema Tumukunde was a popular contestant. Courtesy Photo

Tumukunde reached the top 5 contestants together with Jessica Sserwadda, Jerusha Muwanguzi, Whitney Martha Ademun, and Prossy Agwang.

She now takes over from Elizabeth Bagaya who took over from Oliver Nakakande in April 2021 after the latter left the country to pursue her studies.

The pageant that was beamed live on television also had event emcees Dr. Ronnie Mitch Egwang and Anita Fabiola put up a stellar job.

Contestant number 20 Hannah Karema Tumukunde. Courtesy Photo

There were also performances from of Levixone, Jackie Chandiru, B2C Music, among others.

Tumukunde will represent Uganda in the upcoming 71st Miss World 2023 Pageant in UAE in May 2023.

Hours after the announcement her Twitter was flooded with followers. She was grateful and tweeted on Sunday morning, “ The crown is finally home, I was crowned the Miss Uganda 2023. Thank you all for voting me,”