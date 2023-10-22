Hands off Lilian Mbabazi – Ugandans caution Bruno K

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandans on X (UoX) have cautioned singer Bruno Kiggundu, also known as Bruno K, to maintain distance from Lilian Mbabazi, fearing that he might embroil her in his romantic entanglements.

The “Faridah” vocalist took to his X handle, lauding Lilian Mbabazi as his favorite female singer, sparking controversy online.

Sharing a picture of himself with Mbabazi, Bruno captioned it, “My favorite female vocalist, how about you?”

However, his X followers were quick to remind him of his past posts where he praised various women and allegedly had romantic involvements with them. They warned him about getting involved with the female singer, fearing a repetition of history.

Najaf Shamrukh pointed out Bruno’s previous patterns with other women, including his ex-lover, for whom he sang “Nakulyako,” a song that was perceived as disrespectful.

Angie Martinez Trillionaire added that he often declared all female artists as his favorites, suspecting ulterior motives behind his repeated praises for different women.

“Every female is your favorite, we shall continue to fear you,” Angie wrote.

Despite the speculations, Bruno has consistently maintained that these women are just his good friends, denying any romantic involvement.

Regarding his close relationship with Faridah Nakazibwe, he has always insisted that she is his best friend, dismissing the notion of any romantic link despite public perception.

Bruno’s romantic affairs seem to overshadow his musical achievements. The last time his music gained significant attention was with the release of the “Faridah” song, which was an attempt to win over Faridah Nakazibwe’s friendship.