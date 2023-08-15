Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Handful of people turn up for All Nations Cultural Food Festival

by Editorial Team
By Dickson Ndugwa

The second edition of the All Nations Cultural Food Festival took place at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo on August 13, 2023 under the theme Every Flavour Tells A Story.

The entry fee was sh25,000 ordinary, sh50,000 VIP, while a table went for sh1m.

The festival brought together health professionals and nutritionists to deliver topical talks to the masses about healthy eating habits.

A guest buying fruits at the All Nations Cultural Food Festival at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo on August 13, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Gates opened in the afternoon with a few guests. By evening, the number of revellers had not grown.

There was a handful of food exhibitors, meat roasters, ice cream sellers and vegetable vendors. 

The attendance was so bad by night that a truck could comfortably go through the venue without any fears of knocking someone. However, this did not stop performances by Kenneth Mugabi, Janzi Band, DJ Zato and Azawi.

DJ Zato on the decks together with Bukedde TV’s Ticha Ticha (Ibrahim Kawuki), who was the MC. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Azawi (centre) dancing with her fans on stage on August 13, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

