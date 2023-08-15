Handful of people turn up for All Nations Cultural Food Festival

By Dickson Ndugwa
The second edition of the All Nations Cultural Food Festival took place at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo on August 13, 2023 under the theme Every Flavour Tells A Story.
The entry fee was sh25,000 ordinary, sh50,000 VIP, while a table went for sh1m.
The festival brought together health professionals and nutritionists to deliver topical talks to the masses about healthy eating habits.
Gates opened in the afternoon with a few guests. By evening, the number of revellers had not grown.
There was a handful of food exhibitors, meat roasters, ice cream sellers and vegetable vendors.
The attendance was so bad by night that a truck could comfortably go through the venue without any fears of knocking someone. However, this did not stop performances by Kenneth Mugabi, Janzi Band, DJ Zato and Azawi.