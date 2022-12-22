‘Hajji’ Geosteady angers Prima Kardashi

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Hassan Kigozi, a.k.a Geosteady only recently mended fences with baby mama Prima Kardashi after two years of living apart.

For the past month, the couple have enjoyed their rekindled relationship, lapping up to each other, lovingly gazing into one another’s eyes, shooting videos together and taking seductive photos.

And just when we were about to conclude that they are back for good, Geosteady like a Hajji on the prowl is threatening to throw a spanner in the works of the rekindled romance.

Geosteady wished his baby mama a happy birthday and riled Primah Kardash. FIle Photo

On Wednesday he angered Prima Kardashi by publicly showing off another baby mama, Minaji Maraj that blessed him with a baby boy.

When Geosteady separated with Prima Kardashi in October 2020, the pair started dating new lovers. Prima moved in with Galaxy FM presenter, Mr. Henrie Arinaitwe and Geosteady settled with Hindu Kay.

In September 2021, Geosteady took to social media and shared a photo of his newborn son’s hand holding his and captioned it “SON THANKS ALLAH”

Many were quick to suggest Hindu Kay had given birth. However, others doubted. They were right.

Yesterday, ‘Owooma’ hitmaker publicly wished Minaji Maraj a happy birthday on social media. Showing her off for the first time. The act is said to have riled Primah who shot roof top. Geo steady insists it was nothing more than wishing a baby-mama a happy birthday.