Hair by Zziwa scoops award in South Africa

By Musa Ssemwanga

Kennedy Katebalirwe, commonly known as Hair by Zziwa, won a honorary award in the Hair and Lifestyle Category at the Forty Under 40 Awards Africa 2023 over the weekend.

The awards that took place at Leonardo Hotel Sandtown, South Africa aim to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the continent’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age forty.

Sharing the good news on his social media platforms, Zziwa thanked all the people that have supported his dream.

“For me, 11 years ago, when I made the hard decision to abandon my bachelor’s degree in computer science, I never expected I would grow a simple hair salon to a position of manufacturing and education!” read part of his long post.

“During that struggle, I distracted myself by starting up a factory that manufactures Zziwa Hair Care products and also opened up a vocational school to equip the youth with practical skills. We’re responsible for the best talents on the market,” he concluded.

Designer Abbas Kaijuka and Humphrey Nabimanya were also nominated in the same awards, where a nominee had to be an entrepreneur, shareholder, founder, or co-founder of a company.