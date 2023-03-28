Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Hair by Zziwa scoops award in South Africa
Top News

Hair by Zziwa scoops award in South Africa

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Musa Ssemwanga

Kennedy Katebalirwe, commonly known as Hair by Zziwa, won a honorary award in the Hair and Lifestyle Category at the Forty Under 40 Awards Africa 2023 over the weekend.

The awards that took place at Leonardo Hotel Sandtown, South Africa aim to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the continent’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age forty.

Sharing the good news on his social media platforms, Zziwa thanked all the people that have supported his dream.

“For me, 11 years ago, when I made the hard decision to abandon my bachelor’s degree in computer science, I never expected I would grow  a simple hair salon to a position of manufacturing and education!” read part of his long post.

“During that struggle, I distracted myself by starting up a factory that manufactures Zziwa Hair Care products and also opened up a vocational school to equip the youth with practical skills. We’re responsible for the best talents on the market,” he concluded.

Designer Abbas Kaijuka and Humphrey Nabimanya were also nominated in the same awards, where a nominee had to be an entrepreneur, shareholder, founder, or co-founder of a company.

You may also like

Woman arrested over suspicion of stealing baby to please lover

US media outlets list Rwenzori half-marathon among best

Tourism enthusiast Amos Wekesa equates GNL Zamba to Eddy Kenzo

Big Brother Titans: Khosi is finally head of house

Viga awards to be held in April

Uganda to open passport centre in China

Big Brother Titans: And then there were six left

Miss Uganda judge Manuela Mulondo backs winner Hannah Tumukunde

I am a proud single mother, claims Bukedde’s Dorah Namaala

Why pastor Bugingo took Suzan Makula to Rwanda

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.