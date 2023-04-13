Gym is life! B2C’s Bobi Lash shares fitness journey

By Joan Murungi

For most artistes, image is everything. Peterson Ssali aka Bobi Lash of the Kampala Boys group knew this too well; that it was not just about having great vocals.

One of the ways Bobi Lash set out to achieve this image was through the gym.

He shared his health and fitness journey with The Kampala Sun.

“Men with a good body look good in clothes. You have to put on that picture for your fans and people that love you. With this, they will notice that the guy they are supporting is worth it. This inspires them too.”

The first time Bobi Lash met Ceaser, his gym instructor, he told him that he never wanted to gain weight.

“I wanted workouts that would help me keep in shape. While working out, I focus on the tummy, chest, shoulders and arms,” Bobi revealed.

He might miss out on some workouts while in the gym, but not abdominal exercises.

The singer goes ahead to brag about how he has washboard abs and six packs.

Bobi Lash

To prevent belly fat, Bobi Lash keeps his diet in check. However, he is thankful to God that he is not the kind that will easily grow fat because of eating fatty foods.

He normally has heavy breakfast and heavy lunch. For dinner, he has fruits, a glass of juice or a cup of tea at around 6:00pm.

On the days he has to hit the gym, his breakfast defers from that of other days. On such a day, he eats two boiled eggs or a chapatti and a cup of black tea for breakfast.

“Eggs build the body. Rice is not good, but I eat it in moderation. I have heavy lunch as always so that I don’t get hungry at night. Some people starve and end up eating mandazi at night. That is not healthy. Instead, have a glass of juice. It is good for the body,” Bobi Lash says.

At times, he hits the gym on an empty stomach since this trick helps him achieve what he wants. However, instructors have it that one should never do training on an empty stop. This may cause you to faint since the body is not energetic enough to handle intense training.

Bobi Lash’s journey to fitness

What started as a painful journey turned out to be fulfilling since he was determined. He endured the pain that results from working out the muscles and after four days, it was all gone. When you stop training and then start once again, the pain will return. One has to continuously do it.

Bobi Lash trains three times a week; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5:00pm

Apart from training in the gym, he plays soccer to relax his mind. He and other friends formed a football team called Good Friend.

It has close to 40 people and some of these are musicians like Zulitums, Gravity Omutujju, Eddy Kenzo and professional footballers attached to the national team (Saddam Juma and Hassan Waswa). It was formed in 2020 to prevent them from being dormant.

How gym training has benefited Bobi Lash

Bobi Lash says gym training has helped him become physically fit. It has also kept him healthy; he rarely gets sick.

“I can’t easily fall off stage if a fan pulls me because I am fit. I also give energetic performances on stage and I don’t easily get tired.”

After exercising, he takes water to hydrate him.

Bobi Lash encourages people to go to the gym and exercise, saying this keeps one younger.

“If you do not exercise, your body gets old so fast and easily.”

He gave the example of his dog that died in 2022 at the age of one because it was too lazy to keep exercising with the rest of the dogs he has at home.

“The surviving dogs have made three years and look very young. They exercise and they are fit. This works with people, too. We aren’t different from animals,” Bobi Lash says.

“Gym is life. If you don’t want life, you will die. I don’t think there is anyone that wants to die. Some say gyms are expensive but there are affordable ones at 5k. When I had just started training, I used to go to the gyms of 5k. You can start from that until you are in position to pay for that of 20k.”