Top News

Gun stolen from Kireka barracks recovered from pit latrine

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Douglas Mubiru

A gun that was stolen from a Police officer’s house at Kireka Police Barracks on November 14, 2022, has been recovered from a pit latrine in Kireka.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango Thursday, November 17, confirmed that the rifle with 22 ammunition was recovered.

It is alleged that on November 11 at around 0200hrs, unknown thugs broke into the house of one of the police officer’s within the same barracks.

“Fortunately, one of the victims woke up, chased the thieves and managed to cut one on the head with a panga, but still the thief took off and boarded a waiting bodaboda, who rushed him to Naguru China hospital for treatment,” Onyango said.

According to Police, the bodaboda rider, after dropping the thug at the hospital, managed to go back to the scene to inquire what had happened, later leading people to the hospital and the thug identified as John Onekalit, 35, a casual worker aboding at Kamwokya-Kisalosalo zone, was arrested from the hospital.  

“Upon search, a national identity card of the police officer whose gun was stolen was found in his pocket together with 05 live ammunition. He then took people to Kireka Barracks, leading to the recovery of the said gun from the toilet,” said Onyango.

He added: “The suspect is currently at Jinja Road Police Station and he is mentioning his accomplices and buyers of their stolen properties.”

