Gulu district bans discos at funerals

By Jackson Kitara

The Gulu district council has resolved to ban night discos at burials and last funeral rites citing criminal activities by youth.

The resolution comes after security, headed by the Resident District Commissioner, banned night discos at funerals, arguing that they were causing insecurity.

Balington Olweny Ongwech, the councillor representing Bungatira sub-county, who doubles as the secretary of finance, planning and administration, moved a motion to ban all-night discos, including those at burials and funeral rites in Gulu district.

He cited criminal activities associated with the night discos as high levels of alcoholism, stealing of property, breaking into houses, fighting and raping of women by youth.

Olweny’s motion was supplemented by Samuel Baker Mwaka, the councillor for Patiko sub-county, who said the ban should not be on all-night discos, but only at burial and funeral rites.

Olweny said people had turned burials or funeral rites into scenes of entertainment, where if one dies, they hire a music system and dance all night, instead of mourning.

“This was not the case before. In the Acholi culture, if an older person dies, people celebrate the life of that person with a funeral dance (Myel Lyel), where drums and calabashes, are used, and not music,” he said.

Olweny called for the sensitisation of the community on the move by the council to ban night discos at funerals before implementing the ban.

Kenneth Oyet Odong, the councillor representing Awach sub-county, seconded Ongwech’s motion, saying the ban should only be on night discos at funerals.

The Gulu district speaker, Phoebe Jeneth Ayo Obol, said anybody who goes to entertain themselves at a funeral or burial is a witch

Geoffrey Lakwonyero, the councillor representing persons with disabilities, said for the ban to be effective, the council needs to write a well-written document, circulate it to all lower local government and public places and sensitise the community.

Santa Odwar, the assistant chief administrative officer in Gulu, who is also a clerk to the council, said night discos at funerals violates the noise and pollution regulations.

“I attended a funeral a week ago and there was a night disco. In the morning, we realised that a young girl had been raped. This was sad,” she said.

The Gulu district chief administrative officer, Ismail Ochengel, said: “It will be easy for the implementation of this ban if we give directives to lower council to sensitise the community.”

Ayo said funerals are not for income generation as some people have turned them into, for instance, by making them alcohol selling points.