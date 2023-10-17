Gulu City residents get a feel of ObaFest Experience

By Nicholas Oneal

Residents of Gulu City got a healthy dose of fun over the weekend as Bell Lager delivered a mini-ObaFest experience at Kweyo Village ahead of the bigger East Africa OktobaFest that is happening this Sunday, October 22, at Jahazi Pier.

The Gulu experience featured entertainment from top local acts such as Pato Loverboy, Pretty B, the Dance Masters Troupe and Eezzy, who were supported by MCs Mercy, Young Moni and Lucky.

East Africa OktobaFest is a beer festival meant to celebrate East African cuisine, music and culture. The Gulu experience gave the city’s residents a taste of what the festival will deliver, including cuisines from South Sudan, group games like matatu, ludo and snakes and ladders.

Revellers playing ludo at the mini-ObaFest experience at Kweyo Village in Gulu City. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

One of the highlights of the day was a mini-parade that followed a convoy of branded matatus – a popular means of public transport in Kenya that is known for their varying designs and upbeat music – as they rolled into the city to usher in the experience.

The Dance Masters Troupe entertaining guests at the mini-ObaFest experience at Kweyo Village in Gulu City. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

As usual, Grace Amme, the Bell Lager brand manager, was on ground to execute the experience.

Ladies having fun moments at the mini-ObaFest experience at Kweyo Village in Gulu City. Photo by Nicholas Oneal