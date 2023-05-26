Guitarist Myko Ouma to headline Jazz concert

By Alex Balimwikungu

After several years of playing backup for many artistes, it is finally time for Myko Ouma to step to the podium.

The talented guitarist, known in close circles for his laid-back demeanour and peaky blinder hats, will be headlining the first edition of the Jazz Affair, which is scheduled for October.

Not so long ago, Jazz used to be treated as that genre that separates the haves and the have nots, or those who have accumulated air miles vs the grounded.

It was elitist and names of genuine Jazz connoisseurs in Uganda easily reeled off the tongue – they were not many.

Over the years, Jazz has become a big deal for Ugandans and the Jazz Affair will happen on October 6 at the Kampala Serena Hotel. It won’t just be any crowd, but a discerning one that loves to be serenaded by an exciting live authentic Jazz music experience.

According to the organisers, the show will mainly focus on Ugandan Jazz music and fusions covering a local/global spectrum and other forms of creative musical cultures that we do not usually consume from the mainstream.

As a gear-up to the Independence Day, the Jazz Affair will aim at discovering, appreciating, and showcasing Uganda’s musical culture and heritage celebrating Uganda’s 61 years of independence.

Ouma will headline this year’s edition along with other local Jazz music acts.

With over 20 years of experience in live performance and production, Ouma has elevated the Jazz music scene in Uganda.