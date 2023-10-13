Guinness World Records: Kenyan chef Maliha frustrated by cook-a-thon certification delay

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan chef Maliha Mohammed who successfully completed her cooking marathon in August with the goal of setting the record for the Longest Home Kitchen Cooking is yet to get certified.

She started the cook-a-thon on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at her kitchen in Athi River and surpassed the record held by American chef Rickey Lumpkin for cooking for 68 hours, 30 minutes and one second set in December 2018.

Maliha completed her cook-a-thon on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, having clocked 95 hours.

However, Guinness World Records (GWR) is yet to certify her feat months later and it has created discomfort among those that supported her, realising it is now nine weeks in and they are yet to hear from GWR.

Compelled to address the issue, Maliha took to Instagram and asked her fans to not lose their patience yet. “Now here is where I come in. I don’t have that type of money. Therefore, I will just wait for GWR to verify me in 12 weeks’ time. Patience is key. I have no choice.”

Recall as much as her feat caused excitement in Kenya, it filled Nigerians with anxiety. Many assumed Maliha was out to break the world record for Longest Cooking Marathon by an individual of 93 hours, 11 minutes that Nigeria’s Hilda Baci set in June.

Baci’s cooking marathon started on Thursday, May 11 and ended on Monday, May 15, 2023. She was announced the Longest Cooking Marathon by an individual record holder a month later on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, in the last two years, Uganda has set two world records – Raymond Kahuma in 2022 for the world’s largest rolex that weighed 204.6kg and was 2.32 metres wide. In August 2023, Phaneroo Ministries were recognised by GWR for the longest applause that lasted three hours, 16 minutes and one second.