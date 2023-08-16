Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Guinness World Record: Kenyan chef Maliha sets home cooking marathon record

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan chef Maliha Mohammed, who, in June, vowed to set a new cooking marathon world record for Longest Home Kitchen Cooking, has kept her word.

She started her cook-a-thon on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at her Kitchen in Athi River with the goal of surpassing the record currently held by the US’ Rickey Lumpkin for cooking for 68 hours, 30 minutes and one second in December 2018.

Maliha surpassed Lumpkin’s record on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 having clocked 95 hours.

On Instagram, where she documented the culinary streak, she shared a message of gratitude with those that supported her. “Yes, we did it! New world record holder for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon in town. Shukran for the support.”

Maliha awaits certification from Guinness World Record (GWR), a process that takes weeks.

While the feat has caused excitement in Kenya and other parts of the world, the anxiety in Nigeria is palpable.

The discomfort among Nigerians is because their own, Hilda Baci, became the World Record holder for longest cooking marathon by an individual in June with 93 hours, 11 minutes, after seven hours were deducted from the 100 hours she clocked, by Guinness World Record.

They have stated online that it is unfair Baci didn’t get the chance to enjoy the title because even before she was announced the new record holder, many other chefs lined up to beat her record. However, Baci’s was for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, that was held by India’s Lata Tondon from 2019 (87 hours, 45 minutes).

