Guinness World Record: Indian chef, Tondon begs Nigerians to stop trolling her

By Ahmad Muto

Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the record for World’s longest cooking marathon has appealed to Nigerians to stop trolling her following the feat by Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci who has beaten her 87-hour marathon cooking World Record.

“A humble request to all my sisters and brothers in Nigeria & India to maintain peace and wait for Guinness to officially announce if the current Record is broken or not. Please don’t make it a competition, it’s just a record my friends. I am a peace-loving person and wish same for you,” she wrote on social media.

By Tuesday morning, May 16, 2023, Baci had done over 100 hours of active cooking having kicked off on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 4pm in Lagos Nigeria. She beat Tondon on Monday after she clocked 88 hours sparking off celebrations online.

Tondon set her record after her 2019 cook-a-thon when she cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes. She broke that of American, Rickey Lumpkin who did 68 hours and 30 minutes.

Nigerians haven’t spared The Guinness World Records itself. They accused it of not giving Hilda’s feat enough attention anywhere online to which they responded: “We’re aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record.”

First published in 1955, The Guinness World Record contains human and natural world records and is one of the world’s most read reference books.