Guinness Bright House experience to celebrate creatives in Gulu

By Kampala Sun writer

The Guinness Bright House Experience will be taking place at the Innovation Village in Gulu City on Saturday, November 26.

The platform, that is the brainchild of Guinness will be highlighting, celebrating and collaborating with creatives in the region who are doing amazing things in spaces that they occupy. The line-up is set to include the following:

Sai_Arts: An art gallery and creative space founded by Simon Peter, a Ugandan innovative and mixed media artist from Gulu who uses his talent for art and passion for the environment to repurpose plastic waste and turn it into beautiful art pieces.

Simon who has for close to 10 years been using repurposed plastic waste to make art with plastic bottles and plastic bags will be exhibiting at the Bright House.

Polite Mosko: Okello Moses aka Polite Mosko is a reggae and dancehall performing artist from Gulu who kicked off his music career back in 2017 with a concert dubbed “Atye Lamal.” The singer and songwriter became famous after he released his dancehall hit titled “Selector” that went viral and took Northern Uganda by storm. The Gulu native has gone ahead to produce quite a number of hits including Awene, Acice, Missing you and crowd favourite Gulu Pe Yot. He is set to perform on the Guinness stage together with singer Azawi and her band.

Adong: Born Adong Knight on June 26, 1991, the singer/songwriter and actress who drops her last name to perform as Adong is a recording artist and businesswoman born and raised in Gulu. In 2017, the singer recorded her first song “Itye Ikwona”, which made her rise to fame. Thereafter, she recorded the song “Yata”, which earned her a nomination in the 2018 Hipipo Awards for Best Northern Song. Adong’s future looks bright as she is set to hold a music masterclass together with the legendary Benon Mugumbya and Uganda’s biggest video director, Sasha Vybz at the Guinness Bright House experience.

Dorset: Founder of Dorset Creative Art, Dorset Openy-Rwot is a Northern Uganda visual artist from Gulu inspired by the universe and its energy. He is passionately driven by making uplifting paints and has a positive and energetic perspective on life. His perfect blend of the African culture and luxurious sophistication has earned him a place as arguably the best visual artist in Gulu town. Dorset will be collaborating with Guinness on the upcoming Bright House as an exhibitor and a master for the art master class.

Lonnah Crochet: Once popular in the ‘70s, crocheting has officially made a comeback with designers and boutiques alike reinventing the classic technique and offering a fresh new take from crochet bikinis, bucket hats to handbags and dresses. This is what Gulu’s Lonnah is passionate about; putting her own spin on a needle and stamping her name as one of the best crochet makers and fashionistas in Gulu. Lonnah’s work will be highlighted as she exhibits at the event.