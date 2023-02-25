Saturday, February 25, 2023
Guidelines set for Roast & Rhyme fest

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Joan Murungi

To ensure that revellers maximumly enjoy the Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga fest tomorrow, organizers have made sure that guidelines are put into place to ensure people’s safety.

“Just like any other event, just come and have fun. There are terms and conditions shared at the gate just like and other business but those are more like guidelines for the event.” Jaylor Birungi the events manager of Swangz Avenue revealed.

While speaking to the Kampala Sun, also said that the lake is out of bounds.

All those that want to swim in it should not get any closer to it.

The Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga fest will be happening at Jahazi pier tomorrow.

