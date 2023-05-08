Guests treated to luxurious food pairing experience

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

On Saturday evening, May 6, whiskey enthusiasts and foodies gathered at Salama Springs in Bugolobi, Kampala for a refreshingly tasty journey with The Singleton at the first edition of the Singleton Food Pairing Experiences in partnership with the Chef Versus event.

The first edition of the event, hosted by Jasi Kasami, the property proprietor, was deliciously exciting. Chef Faith and Chef Sam, who are top chefs from two of Kampala’s biggest restaurants, went head-to-head in a mouth-watering culinary face-off over a three-course fine dining experience.

The food pairing experience had guests in foodie heaven as all their sensory parts were delightfully awakened as they were treated to an illustrious blend of different spices and flavours doubled with a shot of the single malt scotch whiskey after each serve.

Marcus Kwikiriza, who is the reserve brand ambassador, took guests through a detailed learning session on how to savour the rich liquid of the Singleton 12 luscious nectar & Singleton 15 fruity decadence the proper way. He also shared fun facts about Scotch whiskey.

The night ended with Chef Sam of the Le Chateau kitchen winning the challenge. He was commended for his exotic and creative menu, which included cheese croquettes, fermented and pickled root vegetable for starters, dry aged sirloin steak for the main course and dark chocolate DeLise infused with Singleton whiskey ice-cream for dessert. The chef walked away with a cash prize and a bottle of The Singleton.

The guests were treated to performances from Solome Basuuta and her band.

Solome Basuuta entertaining guests

The event was also graced by Uganda Breweries Ltd executive members, led by managing director Andrew Kilonzo, marketing and innovations director Emmy Hashakimana, finance director Eunice Waweru, corporate relations director Juliana Kagwa, and Jackie Tahakanizibwa, corporate relations manager.