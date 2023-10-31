GROW project to support female creatives

By Kampala Sun writer

GROW project, a brainchild of Private Sector Foundation has confirmed it’s full support that will go towards developing the creative sector.

This was confirmed on Friday by singer Daniel Kazibwe aka Ragga Dee and Hon Victoria Ssekitoleko who are both board members of the Private Sector Foundation.

The two made their remarks at the first ever Women in Film Business summit organized by Tassles Films at the National Theatre Auditorium.

During her speech, Hon Ssekitoleko said that PSFU under the GROW project will support the women in Film to expand and also develop and achieve their goals. She went on to say that this can only be done when they are organized and come under one umbrella, something that will help give her a landscape to use while supporting their cause.

Victoria Ssekitoleko addresses the summit at National Theatre auditorium.

‘’ Most of these women in creative are thinking about earning a brown envelop as part of support for their creative works but it is beyond just that envelope” Hon Ssekitoleko said. She added that with an Association in place, it is easy to access funding from the right sources like PSFU.

The Business Summit brought together female producers, actresses, Writers and Directors among others although some notable male faces were also available to take part in the summit.

Dan Kazibwe, Ragga Dee addresses the summit.

The GROW project which in full stands for Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises Project was launched in January 2023 to support and increase productivity for women entrepreneurs. The GROW project is implemented by PSFU, Ministry of Labour and social Development and funded by World Bank with USD 217 million. The Project will support women entrepreneurs in all 135 cities and districts of Uganda and will end in December 2027.