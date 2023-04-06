Grenade official vows never to work with Jeff Kiwa again

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Grenade, working with his former manager, Jeff Kiwa and his music camp Team No Sleep (TNS) is not a move he will ever make again. The Picha singer however noted that it is only in business they failed to reconcile but socially, they never failed as friends.

“I nolonger work with TNS. We will not ever do business again because that is where we failed, not friendship. We can still be friends but not do business,” he said in a YouTube Q&A on the Truth Gossip.

The question about whether it was a woman that swayed him out of TNS and led to his fallout with Kiwa went begging, he skillfully dodged it.

The last time his career and help were mentioned together in entertainment news and gossip cycles, his friend then, Maggie Salha Kiweesi (Nnalongo) reportedly signed the cheques.

Then in 2019, socialite Bad Black via Snapchat claimed his music career was on life support and was begging Kiwa, with whom he had parted ways earlier to take him back, even shared a message with the singer’s name asking for help from the TNS boss.

Four weeks ago, the reports about his exit from the label started circulating, especially after he changed his business contacts on social media. Substance abuse was mentioned each time his exit was discussed. This makes him the third artiste in over a year to exit the TNS music camp, after Sheebah Karungi, and her replacement Rahma.

Jeff also most prominently worked with singer Jose Chameleone, plus Radio and Weasel.