Grenade, Jowie Landa shoot video for new song

By Andrew Kwagala

Musician, Deus Ndugwa aka Grenade and Joan Namugerwa (Jowy Landa) have completed shooting a video for their song titled, “We are Bad”

The two who are signed on to different labels, namely Team No Sleep and DJ Roja management, collaborated on their latest project which has already got rave reviews.

The video of the song written by Mullah, was shot by Allan Sojah at Design hub in Industrial Area.

Grenade Official and Jowy Landa during the video shoot of their song, Photo by Andrew Kwagala

At the video shoot, Jowie Landa was praises for Grenade and she notably told him, “It is the first time I am telling you this but I want you to know that you are very talented and I have always wanted to work with you,”

She revealed that when her manager asked her who she wanted to collaborate on the song, her answer was Grenade.

The onset chemistry between Grenade and Jowie Landa caused excitement. Photo By Andrew Kwagala

Grenade was equal in praise. “She is really talented and I am happy our respective management teams are good,” he said.

Jowie Landa said whenever she performs the song people show her love because it has Jeff Kiwa’s Midas touch. “He (Jeff Kiwa) directed us while recording in studio and true to his word, it is a great song. People love it,” she told The Kampala Sun. The video is expected to be out on Monday, 28 November.