Grenade, Dokey bury hatchet

By Hussein Kiganda

Nkuloga hit maker Dewis Ndugwa alias Grenade Official has been at loggerheads with music songwriter Geoffrey Nkwanga alias Dokey, formerly known as

Dokta Brain.

Dokey has been claiming that Grenade refused to pay him for a song he wrote when the “Mpulira bibyo” singer was still working with Jeff Kiwa as his manager.

The two have been blasting each other in interviews; Dokey claimed that Grenade is an ill-mannered as Grenade claimed he was not in the know of the debt.

“I am not aware that Dokey demands me any money for the song because most of the deals were handled by my former manager, Jeff Kiwa,” Grenade said in one of the interviews.

Well, when the singing duo Hatim & Dokey were on a radio interview in town, Grenade sneaked into the radio coiling his pride and ego into an apology.

“I am here to say sorry for the delay in payments and everything that went wrong between us but I still need you Dokey in my career because I still need to put out more hits for my fans and I dont want any bad blood or beef with anyone for now,” he said live on air.

He then deposited sh1m on Dokey’s mobile money and the two buried their hatchet with a handshake and a hug.

Dokey has written several songs for Grenade and some of them are; Mpulila bibyo, Picha in which he features Pinky, and Babandana among others.