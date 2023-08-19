Gravity shocked that ‘Okwepicha’ is a hit

Saturday, August 19, 2023
By Alfred Byenkya       

Luga Flow rapper Gereson Wabuyi aka Gravity Omutujju has expressed shock that his Okwepicha became a hit, saying he thought it would not have any impact.     

The song, which has sexual connotations, has become the talk of town so much so that the singer has organised a concert named after it at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on September 2, 2023.

He credited comedian Amooti Omubalanguzi  of the New Amarula Productions for his input in the song.

“He is a very creative artiste who also contributed to the song lyrics and the creation of the video of the song,” Gravity said of Amooti, who appears in the video.                 

The singer revealed that he bought Okwepicha from a songwriter called Young Levy after meeting at a studio owned by local music producer Blessed Touch in 2022.   

“When I met Young Levy, the original owner of the Okwepicha song, he agreed to sell the song to me, something which I accepted because I liked the words and lyrics,” Gravity said during an hour-long interview with a local television on Friday, August 18, 2023.                                               

He went on to attack journalists over refusing to play his song when he has just released it.

“This is a lesson to DJS and media houses who still think that they can stop some songs from being on air. Some of them tried to block my song from radio and television playlists,” Gravity revealed. 
                         
He noted that a good song cannot be blocked by anyone and urged artistes never to be discouraged. 

