Gravity releases audio for song ‘Mukama Akola’, denies rejoicing over Chamili’s flopped show

By Alfred Byenkya

Rapper Gravity Omutujju has released the audio of his latest song called Mukama Akola (God works).

Produced by Baur, the Afro beat song has lyrics of Gravity praising God for elevating from a ghetto boy to a Ugandan music superstar.

In the song, Gravity expresses gratitude to God for everything he has achieved through music for the last 10 years.

“Thank you, God. You changed my journey. You have uplifted me. You blessed my plans and you have made me powerful,” he says.

Recently, Gravity denied that when he posted the statement Mukama Akola on his Facebook account following singer Jose Chameleone’s flopped show at Lugogo Cricket Oval on February 10, he was expressing his happiness.

He said it was rather a hint for the Mukama Akola song.

Gravity recently explained that he wrote the statement before the windy rains came and destroyed the stage which Chameleone was going to use for his Gwanga Mujje show.

“That statement was a hint for my gospel song which I have released. It’s people that misinterpreted the statement because many people thought I was expressing my happiness at the flopped show, something which wasn’t true,” he said.

Gravity said the Lugogo disaster was a natural calamity and there’s no need for the public to attach it to him because he doesn’t have powers to bring rains that can destroy someone’s event.

He, however, admitted that he and Chameleone are no longer friends, explaining that Chameleone was one of the artistes that never wanted the 2022 show he held Lugogo Cricket to be successful.

Recently, Chameleone went to Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s House of Prayer of Ministries to seek divine intervention for his show, that has now been pushed to February 24.

Another pastor that has prayed for his show to succeed on February 24, 2023 are Pastor Wilson Bugembe of The Worship House church located in Nansana, Wakiso district.

