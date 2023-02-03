Friday, February 3, 2023
Top News

Gravity Omutujju welcomes fourth child

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Gravity Omutujju, real name Gereson Wabuyu, has welcomed a baby with Sharuwa Nakanyike.

The singer broke the news of the arrival of his fourth child via social media on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 with a precise caption on a photo holding the newborn: “Wabuyu Zion.”

Gravity last welcomed a child in 2018, who was at the time his baby number three, but Sharuwa’s second. The two have now been together for 11 years. The two, according to the rapper, met in 2012.

In October 2022, just after his Lugogo Cricket Oval Concert, Gravity held a presser, where he wept in front of cameras, accusing the media of misrepresenting his opinion when he said singers Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine no longer have any impact on the industry.

He claimed that it attracted harsh criticism from the public, and neither his wife nor three children were spared the insults despite not knowing anything about the industry and its dynamics.

