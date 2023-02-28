Gravity Omutujju unveils mega house

By Ahmad Muto

As the tradition has dictated over time, everytime artistes have new music to put out or a concert, they either become trolls poking other artistes or social misfits. Gravity Omutujju has been the former for a few weeks, and now the reason is possibly out – a mega house by the lake side.

The luga-flow rapper shared photos of this new house nearing completion on social media stating that it is the real music award and soon it will be complete.

Gravity has unveiled a mega yet to be completed house. Courtesy Photo



“This is the real music achievement/award, soon I am finishing my dream house, my mansion. Thank you lord, thank you my fans, thank you everyone who believes in me. 2023 let’s hustle again,” he captioned the photos.

Two years ago, Omutujju shared photos of a five-bedroom house in Buziga, an investment he claimed cost him sh200 million “without exaggerating like other artistes.”

“You should invest, it’s good, don’t blow up your money. My second house in Buziga,” he posted.

Omutujju joins the likes of Sheebah Karungi, Hellen Lukoma, Spice Diana, Banjo man that have all unveiled mega new homes in the recent past.

Gravity started singing in earnest after 2010 and held his first concert at Freedom City in 2015 dubbed Mwooto Concert.