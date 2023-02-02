Gravity Omutujju is not at same level with Mayanja brothers – Weasel

By Hussein Kiganda

The Mayanja brothers (Chameleone, Pallaso, and Weasel) have made enough music that has won them bragging rights. They believe no musician is close to them and none can equal any of the three.

Weasel is one that feels this without hiding it. Once he gets the chance to look into a camera, he tells you that they are the good singers and the rest sing trash. He, however, recognises Sheebah, Feffe Busi, and a few other musicians.

In an interview, when asked about the ongoing beef between his elder brother Jose Chameleone and rapper Gravity Omutujju, the Guwooma singer replied that just like many other artistes who sing trash, Gravity is way below their music bar and does not qualify to be compared to a music legend like Chameleone.

Gravity Omutujju

“Besides the Mayanja family, the rest are just vomiting. I recognise that there are some good singers like Sheebah, Feffe Bussi, and some other few that are outstanding, but the rest are trash. How can a musician born in 2002 insult an artiste like Chameleone and me?” Weasel wondered.

“My brother, Gravity, calm down, you have never reached the level Radio and Weasel reached, where we made it to the BET, MTV, and many big platforms. If you have stress, mostly looking for hit songs, calm down. Sincerely, you are not on the same level as me or Chameleone,” he said.

Weasel advised that if there is something that Chameleone did to him, he should meet him and they settle their issues.

“It’s better you sit down and think about it. You may go to him and tell him what bothers you. If you fear him, tell me, and I will pass on the message. Let’s end this as brothers,” Weasel advised.