Gravity Omutujju is no competition for Navio, says Babaluku

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Veteran rapper Babaluku has argued that rappers Navio and Gravity Omutujju are two different talents that appeal to different social groups.

Navio is set to mark two decades in music with his 20 Years of Navio concert at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel, while Gravity Omutujju will also host his Okwepicha concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval on the same date – Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Babaluku said Navio has been in the music industry much longer than Omutujju for there to be any realistic competition, worthy of the pressure that comes with two artistes having concerts on the same day.

“It is not wise to drop what you have been doing because somebody set up a concert the same day. These things are here in the industry to create hype,” he said while appearing on Urban TV.

Babaluku explained that what Omutujju does is not really hip hop, but he just got a kidandali beat and stuck to it. He said this contributed to steering hip hop away from what it was – storytelling – to just spitting words that do not inspire children, the reason he (Babaluku) refused to partake in Uganda’s pop culture.

But he conceded that it does not matter if Omutujju wanted to do hip hop in the beginning and found what earns him daily bread.

